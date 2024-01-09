Jury trial begins for man accused of killing 4 people inside Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A trial is now underway for a man accused of killing four people inside of Portsmouth home during the summer of 2022.

Raymond Gore, 58, is facing several charges including four counts of aggravated murder.

During the first day of the trial on Tuesday, the prosecutor and defense both presented their opening statements to the jury.

News New charges filed against man accused in Portsmouth deadly quadruple shooting Kelsey Jones

Senior Assistant to the Commonwealth's Attorney, Haille Hogfeldt, told the jury what they are not going to see is a CSI case with fingerprints and DNA evidence.

She said they will show evidence that Gore went to that home on June 7 and murdered Ashley Merricks, Oleisha Mears, Georgio Lee and Samuel Jones.

News 3

Defense Attorney, Michael Massie, told the jury that the description of the suspect that will be given by the prosecutor's witness will not match Gore.

He said the witness's story is limited and the evidence will show police were not diligent in this case.

He also said he will present police officer body camera footage of what one of the victims, Samuel Jones, told police after he was shot and later died.

News 3 Police in Portsmouth investigate a quadruple shooting on Maple Avenue in June 2022.

"God is going to give me the strength to get through it and get some justice for Georgio, so he can finally have his moment and that's resting peace," Shecora Lee, the sister of Georgio Lee, said.

Family members of the victims were in court on Tuesday as well, including Shecora Lee and her uncle Ronnie Lee.

Shecora Lee said her brother did not know the other people living inside the home who were killed and that he was focused on his job and kept to himself.

"Just a good stand up type of guy," Shecora Lee said. "Hard worker, loved his mom, loved his family, would do anything for anybody just a good pure person."

News Charges dismissed against man accused in Portsmouth quadruple murder Angela Bohon

Gore had similar charges dismissed last year due to a lack of evidence by the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Prosecutors later obtained indictments from a Grand Jury, charging Gore once again.

"I feel more confident than I did last time," Shecora said. "I just felt like last time was a quick rush. This time they've had a chance to really find some stuff and we're here so. If they didn't have anything we wouldn't be back here."

Day two of the trial will begin in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.