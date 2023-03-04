New charges filed against man accused in Portsmouth deadly quadruple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— There are new charges against a man accused of killing four people in Portsmouth.

Raymond Gore is one of the suspects accused in the shooting on June 7 on Maple Avenue. A judge dismissed Gore's charges last month due to conflicting evidence and testimony, but he was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on aggravated murder charges.

Almost a year later, the victims' families still don’t have answers about the motive behind this shooting.

With the case reopened Ronnie Lee, the uncle of Georgio Lee, one of the victims, said he's thankful his family can get another shot at justice.

"I thank God," Ronnie said. "I was telling everybody the day we left court, don't nobody get upset it's not over."

He's hoping, this time around, the case brings closure to his family.

"I'm hoping that whatever evidence they have can really stick this time," Ronnie said. "If they're convicted, put them away for good. I just hope they never see the streets again."

Raymond Gore's relative, Antwann Gore, was also charged with four counts of aggravated murder, but the judge dismissed the charges back in December because of a lack of evidence to hold him.

Prosecutors later took the case to a grand jury, who charged Antwann with four counts of aggravated murder and gun charges in an indictment filed on Jan 5th.