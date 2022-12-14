Watch Now
News

Actions

Case dismissed against one man accused in Portsmouth deadly quadruple shooting

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 1:13 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 13:13:19-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Charges were dismissed against one man who was charged in connection to killing four people inside a home on Maple Avenue in June.

Antwann Gore, a relative of Raymond Gore, was arrested in connection to the shooting and faced four counts of aggravated homicide, four counts of use of a firearm, and four counts of shooting in the commission of a felony. Raymond Gore was arrested for a separate shooting incident.

According to online court records, a judge dismissed his case Wednesday morning.

The quadruple shooting took the lives of Ashley Merricks, Oleisha Mears, Georgio Lee, and Samuel Jones.

Antwann Gore was on the run after a months-long search before turning himself in.

READ: Victim's family speaks out after second man wanted in Portsmouth quadruple homicide turns himself in

It is unclear why the charges against Antwann Gore were dropped. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need