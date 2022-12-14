Case dismissed against one man accused in Portsmouth deadly quadruple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Charges were dismissed against one man who was charged in connection to killing four people inside a home on Maple Avenue in June.

Antwann Gore, a relative of Raymond Gore, was arrested in connection to the shooting and faced four counts of aggravated homicide, four counts of use of a firearm, and four counts of shooting in the commission of a felony. Raymond Gore was arrested for a separate shooting incident.

According to online court records, a judge dismissed his case Wednesday morning.

The quadruple shooting took the lives of Ashley Merricks, Oleisha Mears, Georgio Lee, and Samuel Jones.

Antwann Gore was on the run after a months-long search before turning himself in.

It is unclear why the charges against Antwann Gore were dropped. Stay with News 3 for updates.