Victim's family speaks out after second man wanted in Portsmouth quadruple homicide turns himself in

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— A heavy weight has been lifted off the shoulders of two families. The second suspect wanted by Portsmouth Police after a quadruple homicide in early June has been taken into custody.

"My sister banged on my door to tell me the news. She said sis they got them, she and just cried in my arms," Yolanda Lee, sister of the victim shot and killed.

Yolanda Lee the sister of Georgio Lee tells News 3 it's been a rough couple of months since the loss of her brother, but she finally has a sense of peace after the second suspect wanted in connection with his death and is now behind bars.

"It was a big sigh of relief, after all this chaos that has been going on," said Lee.

The chaos stemmed from Antwann Gore being on the run after a months-long search. Gore is believed to be connected to a quadruple shooting that left 4 dead on maple avenue back in June. Police say Gore turned himself into police Monday, but Yolanda and her older sister Shecora Lee said Gore being on the run was a cowardly act.

"So that move right there shows me what type of person we're really dealing with. That shows me what we're dealing with a monster," said Shecora Lee, the sister of the victim shot and killed.

Court documents do not provide details about a potential motive. But for the son of Ashley Merricks, one of the victims shot and killed, he said he's thankful Gore turned himself in, although it remains a hard pill to swallow that his mother's life was cut short.

"I don't know how to feel. Right now I tell everybody I feel lost cause how do you go on? You need your mom," said Kajuan Smith, son of victim shot and killed.

Smith describes his mother as a protector and his best friend. The Lee family said their brother was a family man, a hard worker, and a caring person.

"This is something that I just don't want to see anybody go through, but both sides we've taken a major loss," said Lee.

As the families continue to deal with the loss of their loved ones, Gore turned himself in and his relative, Raymond Gore who was arrested back in August now gives the family a bit of closure. But say they want justice in court.

"Judge we're asking you to look this case through. I won't talk too much, but I'm going to say this don't let him get away again," said Lee.

Antwann Gore's attorney review hearing is scheduled for October 14 and Raymond Gore's preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 1.

