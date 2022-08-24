Man charged with killing four people inside Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Investigators have charged and arrested a man with killing four people inside a home on Maple Avenue in June.

Raymond Gore faces numerous charges, including aggravated murder of multiple persons.

The Portsmouth Police Department is hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the home where the shooting happened.

Ashley Merricks, Oleshia Mears, Georgio Lee, and Samuel Jones all died in the shooting.

Court documents do not provide any additional details about a potential motive.

Gore declined to speak with News 3 from jail.

Last week, police said they were also looking for a man named Antwann Gore in connection to the shooting. Gore faces four counts of aggravated homicide.

Earlier this month, News 3 uncovered a search warrant that shed new light on the case.

Court documents say one of the tenants inside the house heard a knock at her door, but she didn’t answer. She did not open her room door but did hear her roommate, Ashley Merricks open the door and scream.

She heard a man’s voice demanding to know where was someone by the name of ‘Lil Baby’ and then heard gunshots. The shooter went upstairs and more gunshots were heard, according to an affidavit News 3 obtained.

Court records say a concerned citizen saw two people getting into an SUV in the area and police obtained surveillance footage of the SUV on Maple Avenue around the time of the shooting.

Police later located the SUV the day after the shooting and saw Raymond Gore and another man standing next to the vehicle, according to the search warrant.

The other man told police he had the SUV all day on the day of the shooting and that no one else had it.

Investigators said due to the video evidence they had obtained they determined those statements to not be true.

The search warrant says Raymond Gore matched the description given to police by a witness as a suspect.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.