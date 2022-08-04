Court docs reveal details in Portsmouth's Maple Ave shooting that killed 4 people

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - New details have been revealed Wednesday night in a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth that happened on Maple Avenue in June. Court documents reveal the person the shooter was looking for when four people were tragically killed inside a house on Maple Avenue on June 7.

Court documents say one of the tenants inside the house heard a knock at her door, but she didn’t answer. She did not open her room door but did hear her roommate, Ashley Merricks open the door and scream. She heard a man’s voice demanding to know where was someone by the name of ‘Lil Baby’ and then heard gunshots. The shooter went upstairs and more gunshots were heard, according to an affidavit News 3 obtained.

Justine Mills who lives inside the home was not at home during the time of the shooting. He took me inside of the home and upstairs where he says his roommates were shot.

"These are the three rooms that got shot in. This is one of them right here," Mills tells News 3's Leondra Head as she shows her around the house.

Mills tells us the house is being remodeled since the owner is selling it.

"She talked to me yesterday. She says she sold the house and she wants me out of here by next Sunday. Would you sell your house if 4 people got killed in your house," Mills said.

Court docs say surveillance video captured a possible suspect vehicle, GMC Acadia in the area during the time of the shooting. When police located the vehicle, a man was standing near the car that matches the description that an eyewitness on-scene gave, a bald black man.

Police named a person of interest in the homicide investigation. Detectives are looking for 36-year-old Latasha Monique Taylor.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts or how to contact her is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

