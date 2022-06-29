PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a deadly quadruple shooting on Maple Avenue.

According to police, detectives are looking for 36-year-old Latasha Monique Taylor. She is considered a person of interest in the Maple Avenue homicide investigation.

On June 7, 2022, three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously wounded, then later died from his injuries, in a shooting. The victims did not appear to be related, but all of them lived in the home together, police said.

Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee; 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears; 34-year-old Ashley Merricks; and 66-year-old Samuel Jones.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts or how to contact her is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.