Keeping boys and ghouls safe on Halloween night while on the hunt for candy

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — On Halloween night, boys and ghouls will be on a mission to get the most candy. But before heading out, there are some safety tips for you to remember as you and your kids are out trick or treating like looking both ways before crossing the street and making sure you are visible. While some of those guidelines seem pretty straight forward, Halloween can get a little hectic. Parents telling told News 3 that it's important to establish a game plan with your kids so that the quest to get candy doesn't become dangerous.

Jahaida Ferris is a mom of five and says that she's an expert when it comes to safe trick or treating.

"We've been doing it for a while so I'm kind of like a pro trying to keep them safe. Every year we make a plan before we go out so if anyone is lost or gets up to a house and we are already ahead of them they know who to call or where we can meet at," explains Ferris.

As a parent, Ferris says it's not the costumes or the movies that are scary, it's the what ifs

"The crosswalk always gets ignored because cars are coming still in their neighborhoods people are trying to get back home from work," adds Ferris.

Speaking of running around, it's also a good idea to make sure that your child's costume doesn't restrict movement or make them trip. While that scary mask might look cool, Halloween stores like Haryguls Halloween Superstore says it's important to see if your kids can see through it.

The store says they actually have helped make the costumes fit right by offering adhesive tape to parents to hem up the pants and shirts. Parents were also offered a safety tip flyer while grabbing a costume.

The owner of the store D. Nachnani says it might be a good idea to wear light or reflective costumes, or an extra accessory

"I always stress wearing the glowsticks. I would attach glowsticks to the kids at all times and they can hang it on their costume if anything," says Nachnani.

Remember parents, inspect your candy...And keep man's best friend, or monster's best friend away from it as well.

"You want to make sure that your dog has a toy already or a treat already their own so they're not going for the kids when they throw it on the floor inevitably over the kitchen floor or living room floor," says Ferris.

For parents who have children with allergies, teal pumpkins in your neighborhood are a sign that houses have allergy friendly treats and part of the teal pumpkin project.