Holiday cocktail recipe: Learn how to make 'The Nutcracker'

Looking for a holiday cocktail with a little sparkle?

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise has crafted a sweet, tart, and bubbly drink featuring muddled dark cherries, rich Amaretto, and champagne.

The Nutcracker

Ingredients



2 frozen dark cherries, pitted

3 oz sparkling wine or champagne

1 oz amaretto

½ oz tart cherry juice

1 tbsp pomegranate arils

Ice cubes:

Per cube: 1 frozen dark cherry, 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds, 1 tbsp water

Instructions:



About 1 day prior to making your cocktails, prepare the ice cubes. · I use these silicone, spherical trays.

In your favorite, stemless glass, muddle 2 cherries.

Add the cherry juice and amaretto to the glass.

Drop in an ice cube.

Top with champagne or sparkling wine.

For a mocktail, swap out champagne for sparkling cider and amaretto for an almond syrup or omit.

