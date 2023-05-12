Are you cooking with turmeric? Here's why you should.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you cooking with turmeric?

Some research studies show it can help with arthritis, inflammation and anxiety, just to name a few benefits.

So let's talk tips on taking turmeric with Ashley Moody, a registered dietician from Sentara Healthcare.

Lydia Johnson/WTKR

She explains why turmeric is getting so much attention in health circles.

"It's getting a ton of hype because of a compound called curcumin, that's found in turmeric. Curcumin has potential anti-inflammatory properties. When you think of inflammation, there's chronic inflammation, so like arthritis or heart disease. Turmeric can potentially help, that curcumin compound can potentially help," she said.

She also said it contains antioxidants.

"We know that antioxidants help to kind of battle free radicals in our body and again, without getting into a big chemistry lesson, what we know is, that can help us prevent certain chronic conditions like cancer and heart disease," she said.

There of course is the option of using turmeric the spice, or turmeric root.

"Nutritionally, when we're thinking of curcumin, there would be a little bit more bioavailability (the ability to absorb nutrients) in fresh root versus ground," she said. "However you're still going to get a good curcumin dose from either. If you're really looking to get the biggest punch, fresh would be the way to go."

Moody said there are various ways to add it to our diet.

Lydia Johnson/WTKR

"You can sneak it also into a warm cup of tea or milk—you can add ground turmeric—sprinkle it in just like you would cinnamon," she said. You can add cut-up turmeric root in a smoothie, sprinkle the spice onto a salad or even add it into a recipe for muffins."

Lydia Johnson/WTKR

And this next talking turmeric tip is very important.

"You need to add black pepper," she said. "Black pepper is usually mentioned with turmeric—because that compound, curcumin, is not as well absorbed in our digestive tract as some other things. But we know that piperine which is in black pepper can help us to absorb curcumin. So add a little dash of pepper into the mix."

For additional information from Moody and her health and wellness links through Optima Health for prevention and wellness, click here.

To learn more about Eating for Life, a program with a variety of resources that can help you boost your health, click here.