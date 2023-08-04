Man killed in shooting on Bayhaven Dr. in Hampton remembered as giving mechanic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man killed in a shooting in Hampton late Thursday night is being remembered as a giving and loving mechanic by family members.

Police look for suspects after man shot, killed on Bayhaven Dr. in Hampton

Officers were called to the 100 block of Bayhaven Drive just before midnight, according to Hampton Police.

When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Solomon Andrew Roane of Chesterfield County wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said Roane was shot while meeting “unknown suspects” in the area who ran away before officers arrived, WTKR reported.

Roane was an entrepreneur who had developed a passion for refurbishing cars, according to his family.

Nicholas Jones, Roane’s eldest brother, described the way his sibling would build the cars as a form of artwork.

"He learned how to paint, mold cars, fix them... He learned about cars and figured out, 'Hey, I can make a profit of this,'" his brother said. "I'm almost 40 and I'm not into cars like that, but it was cool to see what he would do, whether it be painting or big rims or style or color. It was his personality."

Roane, a 2017 graduate of L. C. Bird High School, had set out Thursday from Chesterfield to sell a car he had fixed up to some potential buyers on Bayhaven Drive, according to his brother.

Jones said he feels like what happened to his brother was a set up and that when got to the location to make the deal, "things went south real fast.”

When they got to a location and parked, what appeared to be two teens "got into the car and shots were fired," Jones said.

Jones remembered his brother as loving and very giving of his time.

“You knew that he was there and that he loved you and that he cared for you,” Jones said. “And whatever you needed, he would do it. If it was a tool, if it was advice on where to pick up something from when it came to a car, he let you know about it.”

Provided to WTVR Solomon Andrew Roane

Solomon or Uncle Solo is the second Roane brother to die in a tragic way.

Ten years ago, middle brother Rodney was killed as his SUV crossed a double yellow line and slammed into a school bus on New Market Road in Varina.

Jones said Roane had filled the shoes of Rodney in his death. Now he pledges to do the same for Solomon.

Now his mother’s last living son, Jones hopes for justice for his brother.

"If anybody knows anything, I know this is Chesterfield where we are," Jones said. "But those in Hampton that watch, Solomon is a kid that deserves answers."

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111. Tips can also be left with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.