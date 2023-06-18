Missing 13-year-old in Norfolk found safe: Police

UPDATE AS OF 9:46 A.M. SUNDAY, JUNE 18: Faith Degraffe has been safely located, according to Norfolk police.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

This weekend, detectives are concerned about a missing 13-year-old's well-being, Norfolk Police said Saturday evening.

Faith Degraffe was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on East Balview Avenue, according to police.

She's described as being 5’4’’, 200 lbs, has black/red hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Degraffe could be, you can call the City of Norfolk's non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.