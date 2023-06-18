Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Missing 13-year-old in Norfolk found safe: Police

norfolk police looking for faith degraffe.png
Norfolk Police Dept.
norfolk police looking for faith degraffe.png
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 09:47:32-04

UPDATE AS OF 9:46 A.M. SUNDAY, JUNE 18: Faith Degraffe has been safely located, according to Norfolk police.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
This weekend, detectives are concerned about a missing 13-year-old's well-being, Norfolk Police said Saturday evening.

Faith Degraffe was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on East Balview Avenue, according to police.

She's described as being 5’4’’, 200 lbs, has black/red hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Degraffe could be, you can call the City of Norfolk's non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV