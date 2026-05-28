Isle of Wight deputies searching for missing 25-year-old woman with medical condition

The following information was provided by the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office

Name: Ayanna Walton

Age: 25

Date last seen: May 19

Last known location: In Smithfield, may be trying to get to Hopewell, VA

Physical description: 5 foot 2, 100 lbs, black curly hair, brown eyes. Was wearing a black tie-dye shirt, dark jeans and fuzzy slippers at the time, and has a tattoo on her right shoulder that says 'Papi'

More details: Ayanna has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention

Anyone with information is asked to call the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office at 757-357-2151 or call 911.