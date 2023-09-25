Watch Now
Youngkin makes 'economic development announcement' regarding new Amazon center in VB

Angela Bohon/WTKR
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 25, 2023
Monday afternoon, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will make an "important economic development announcement" regarding a new Amazon fulfillment center coming to the city.

It will be located at Harpers Road and Dam Neck Road, a couple of miles from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The announcement was organized in partnership with the Hampton Roads Alliance, a non-profit organization that focuses on economic development in the region including attracting new businesses and expanding current business.

Last week, Governor Youngkin was in Hampton Roads announcing that Lyon Shipyard will invest $.8.5 million to expand its operation in Norfolk. Lyon Shipyard is expected to increase its operations with commercial hips and vessels that service offshore wind farm operations.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player below.

