New Chesapeake gym welcomes kids of all ages and all abilities

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's the first gym of its kind in the 757.

The indoor playground Known as 'We Rock the Spectrum' is more than meets the eye. Owners of the new play place in Chesapeake said it's open to kids of all ages and abilities.

From toys that foster learning to zipline, mom Dana Young Askew and son Drayden said this new place of play has it all.

"I think Drayden approves. I can see us being here a lot and overall, I think a lot of other families will, too," says Askew.

Drayden is one of five children in his house and was diagnosed with autism from a young age.

Askew said parenting is a tough job regardless of the child. But there's an additional for parents who have a child with a disability—integrating them into a group of other kids.

"I think it's important for kids with disabilities to be among those who are developing typically," Askew said. "And I also think it's good for typical kids to see kids with disabilities and play alongside them as well."

Whitney Aulston and Mary Hassel are moms, and they're also the owners of the new gym. They said they wanted to help. They can't wait to take down the "coming soon" of a place that's filled with sensory activities and a calming room escape.

We Rock the Spectrum is a national franchise that has gyms all over the country for kids of all ages including those on the Spectrum.

Hassel, who used to serve in the military, said this was needed not just for families of autistic children but for military families with autistic kids. She said when families have to move around, there sometimes aren't resources for them.

With Norfolk being a big military town, she said this was another reason for the need. For the most part, the two moms wanted to prove a point.

"People do have this pre-conceived notion of children on the spectrum or children with abilities that they're different, they're hard to be around whatever the case may be. I think this will break that barrier," said Hassel.

Whitney, who's also a mom of an autistic child, said she and Mary have been friends for years. Eventually, their kids built a bond of their own. Together, they're hoping to build even more in the community.