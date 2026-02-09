New Information: Missing Virginia police officer wanted for shooting woman

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued felony warrants for an off-duty police officer accused of shooting a woman multiple times Sunday afternoon in Lunenburg County.

Charles A. Stokes, 44, of Lunenburg, faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Stokes is a member of the Kenbridge Police Department, police confirmed, and was off duty at the time of the shooting.

The incident occurred around 2:43 p.m. Sunday when law enforcement was notified that a woman had been shot inside her vehicle in Lunenburg County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her current condition has not yet been released.

Police said Stokes fired into the vehicle multiple times before fleeing.

A family member of Stokes told WTVR that the shooting actually took place outside Stokes's home and involved a woman with whom he shares a "tumultuous" relationship and a one-year-old child.

The family member said the victim is a former Kenbridge police officer.

Stokes initially fled in a vehicle that was later recovered Sunday at a business in Henderson, North Carolina.

Police believe he then stole a 2007 silver Honda Civic with Virginia license plates TGL 9143 and is now driving that vehicle.

The family member told WTVR that Stokes contacted them Sunday night using a burner phone. When family members urged him to return home, he refused and has not made contact since, the relative said.

"It's always been tumultuous," the family member said of the couple's relationship, adding they did not know what triggered Sunday's violence.

Stokes is described 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Stokes's whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia State Police Division 3 Dispatch at (540) 444-7778 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

