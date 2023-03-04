1,200 run through Elizabeth City in Coast Guard Marathon, Half Marathon

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - More than 1,200 athletes hit the streets Saturday for Elizabeth City's Coast Guard Marathon and Half Marathon.

The races started at 7:30 a.m. and just over two hours and 20 minutes — and 26.2 miles — later, Tai Smith crossed the finish line first. A big accomplishment, but just short of his goal of an 2:18 Olympic Trial-qualifying time.

“After mile 14, the wind hit my face like the whole way, until the last three miles," Smith told News 3 after finishing, adding he'll try again in June.

But outside the wind, it was a beautiful, sunny day for the U.S. Coast Guard's only sanctioned marathon. Servicemen and women from USCG Base Elizabeth City awaited runners with cheers and medals.

"Part of our job is to help plan for this marathon, and to see it come to fruition, [what] a great day, great event," said Commander Dave McLoughlin, Executive Officer for the base.

For a community looking to draw people in as the "Harbor of Hospitality," this is the kind of event that makes a difference.

According to Visit Elizabeth City, the city's tourism office, last year's race — the first in-person — pumped $700,000 into the local economy. Mayor Kirk Rivers expects this year's race to bring in even more.

“We have people from 47 states staying right here. We were sold out on all hotel rooms last night," Rivers told News 3 near the finish line. "I’m expecting well over $1 million (in sales revenue) and so that’s what’s exciting, but most importantly everyone’s out here having a good time.”

Race Director Corrina Ruffieux says she hopes to have official numbers on the economic impact in the coming days.

In addition to being an official Olympic Trials qualifier, the Coast Guard Marathon is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.