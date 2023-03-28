1,400 pound great white shark tracked off Hatteras coast

HATTERAS, N.C. — A massive great white shark weighing more than 1,400 pounds was tracked off of the Hatteras coast this weekend.

The shark is named Breton by OCEARCH, a nonprofit marine research group. According to OCEARCH, he is 13 feet, 3 inches long and weighs 1,437 pounds.

OCEARCH said Breton pinged off the Hatteras coast where several other juvenile sharks have been spotted recently.

"Many of our animals use the productive continental shelf waters around the Outer Banks, NC as a spring staging area before making their migration north for their summer residency," OCEARCH wrote on Facebook.

If you want to follow Breton, or any of the other sharks, on the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker click here.