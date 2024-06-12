Watch Now
News

Actions

$1.6 million lottery ticket bought at Virginia Wawa; winner has 6 months to claim

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 12, 2024

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A Cash 5 ticket sold at a Wawa along Compass Point Lane in Mechanicsville, Virginia, is about to make someone a lot of money.

The ticket, which matched all five winning numbers in the Tuesday, June 11, drawing, is now worth $1,615,053.

Watch: 'We have to stand for something:' Virginia convenience stores use lottery tickets to protest skilled game ban

'We have to stand for something:' Virginia convenience stores use lottery tickets to protest skilled game ban

The winning numbers were 1-12-19-22-31.

The winner has 180 days to claim the Virginia Lottery prize.

More national news

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway