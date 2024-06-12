$1.6 million lottery ticket bought at Virginia Wawa; winner has 6 months to claim

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A Cash 5 ticket sold at a Wawa along Compass Point Lane in Mechanicsville, Virginia, is about to make someone a lot of money.

The ticket, which matched all five winning numbers in the Tuesday, June 11, drawing, is now worth $1,615,053.

Watch: 'We have to stand for something:' Virginia convenience stores use lottery tickets to protest skilled game ban

'We have to stand for something:' Virginia convenience stores use lottery tickets to protest skilled game ban

The winning numbers were 1-12-19-22-31.

The winner has 180 days to claim the Virginia Lottery prize.