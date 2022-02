1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Portsmouth, police investigate

News 3

Posted at 7:27 AM, Feb 02, 2022

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a gunshot wound incident that killed a man. The incident occurred at the River Walk Inn near the 300 block of Effingham. A woman sustained a serious injury and a man suffered a fatal injury. This investigation is ongoing.

