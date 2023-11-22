1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Hampton car crash on West Queen Street: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police say that a person has died and three people are in the hospital after a car crash near the intersection of West Queen Street and Salters Creek Road.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Hampton Police Division were called about a two vehicle crash, according to police. Once there, officers saw that a brown SUV and a white SUV collided.

Police say that Hampton Fire and Rescue transported four people to the hospital. One person died from her injuries at the hospital.

An initial investigation showed that the brown SUV was going west on West Queens Street when the driver lost control of the car, according to Hampton police. The Brown SUV went into oncoming traffic lanes and hit the white SUV that was going east on West Queens Street.

Hampton Police Accident Reconstruction team is investigating the crash.