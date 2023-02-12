1 dead after crash in Chesapeake, 2 others injured: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say on Feb. 12 around 1:48 p.m. they responded to a serious crash on South George Washington Highway and Fox Trail.

Officers say when they arrived, they found that a minivan was traveling southbound when it appeared to lose control and cross into the northbound lanes. A pick up truck traveling northbound then struck the van, killing the adult male driver, according to police.

Police say the adult male that was killed was the only occupant of the minivan.

An adult male and toddler were in the pickup truck and have been transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team is on scene investigating, and the intersection of South George Washington Highway and Fox Trail is closed.

Stay with News 3 for updates.