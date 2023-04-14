1 dead after triple shooting on New Colony Drive in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A triple shooting in Virginia Beach left one person dead Thursday night.

According to a tweet from police, it happened in the 5600 block of New Colony Drive which is between Providence Road and Indian River Road.

VBPD is investigating a shooting involving 3 victims in the 5600 block of New Colony Dr. One victim deceased, 2 with life threatening injuries. No suspect in custody. This is a very active crime scene, with a heavy police presence - avoid area. No further info currently available pic.twitter.com/X82H3B5avS — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) April 14, 2023

Two other victims had life-threatening injuries, police said, and there is no suspect in custody.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area due to the heavy crime scene.

Virginia Beach police did not release any other details.