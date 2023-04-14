Watch Now
1 dead after triple shooting on New Colony Drive in Virginia Beach: Police

Derick Miracle/WTKR
Police investigate a shooting in the 5600 block of New Colony Drive in Virginia Beach. One person died, and two others were hurt.
Posted at 10:53 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 22:53:18-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A triple shooting in Virginia Beach left one person dead Thursday night.

According to a tweet from police, it happened in the 5600 block of New Colony Drive which is between Providence Road and Indian River Road.

Two other victims had life-threatening injuries, police said, and there is no suspect in custody.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area due to the heavy crime scene.

Virginia Beach police did not release any other details.

