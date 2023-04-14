2nd victim dies in Virginia Beach triple shooting: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A triple shooting in Virginia Beach left one person dead Thursday night, and police confirmed on Friday morning that a second person has died in relation to the shooting.

Derick Miracle/WTKR Police investigate a shooting in the 5600 block of New Colony Drive in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from police, it happened in the 5600 block of New Colony Drive which is between Providence Road and Indian River Road.

Two victims had life-threatening injuries Thursday night and were taken to the hospital. As of Friday morning, police say one of the two other victims have died.

The third victim is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to police.

A Virginia Beach police forensics team was in the area Friday morning with a metal detector, searching around a structure next to Stoneybrook Park.

They wouldn’t confirm what they were looking for, but that is an area where families live and kids play.

Reporter Anthony Sabella spoke with neighbors over the last several hours who said they’re sad about the loss of life.

We spoke with Angelina Kennedy who says she’s in the neighborhood visiting family from Maine, and was shocked when she heard gunshots last night.

“Last night we were just sitting watching TV and all of a sudden we hear this 'bang' and then a 'bang bang bang bang bang' afterwards," said Kennedy. "We didn’t dare go to windows because I didn’t know what was gonna happen or anything like that.”

As of Thursday night police say there is no suspect in custody at this time.

Virginia Beach police did not release any other details.

We are still working to learn more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.