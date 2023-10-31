1 in 10 cancer patients impacted by drug shortage: American Cancer Society

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Traci Mangan has been on a journey since June.

“We’re doing the [Making Strides] of Hampton Roads [and our team is named] Saving 2nd Base,” Mangan said.

She's currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

News Why breast cancer has become so prevalent and what's being done to stop it Jen Lewis

It’s overwhelming,” she told News 3.

She's also asking questions about a nationwide shortage of cancer drugs.

These include cisplatin and carboplatin, which providers say are pivotal parts of many different cancer chemotherapy regiments.

News Doctors, patients in Hampton Roads dealing with shortage of chemo drugs Zak Dahlheimer

“I just think it’s unfair that there’s a shortage when somebody’s going through this,” Mangan said. “That’s the last thing that you need to worry about is that you cannot get your medication to live.”

This month, the American Cancer Society released results from a new survey, which states one in 10 patients undergoing active treatment have been impacted by recent drug shortages.

The survey also says a majority mentioned they've had issues finding substitute medications and cited treatment delays.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” Dr. Bruce Waldoholtz with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network National Board of Directors told News 3.

Watch related story: Doctors, cancer patients in Hampton Roads dealing with nationwide shortage of chemotherapy drugs

Doctors, cancer patients in Hampton Roads dealing with nationwide shortage of chemotherapy drugs

Dr. Waldholtz has treated patients in Hampton Roads for years, and advocates with the American Cancer Society for resources in Hampton Roads and around the country.

“Because of the low cost of these drugs, there are not a lot of manufacturers,” Dr. Waldholtz explained. “If there’s a supply chain issue with one manufacturer or delay in delivering those drugs for whatever reason, then patients who are currently getting therapy are really at risk.”

Nicky Dozier, the clinical director for Virginia Oncology Associates, said their group has expanded treatment regiments for patients and looked for alternative drugs, where possible.

“We’re on a fair share allocation for two really pivotal drugs, so it’s difficult for the doctors here,” Dozier said. “Nobody’s going without treatment. Nobody’s going without something they need, nor are there delays that are acutely problematic. But, this is the worst drug shortage in my career, and I’ve been in oncology for a long time.”

Watch related story: Why breast cancer has become so prevalent and what's being done to stop it

Why breast cancer has become so prevalent and what's being done to stop it

As for Mangan, she believes she won't be impacted by the shortage and is looking forward to her treatment ending soon.

“Friday, when I ring my bell, I’m going to have another big margarita to celebrate, because you have to celebrate it,” Mangan said.

White House officials said the FDA has taken steps to tackle this issue, including working closely with drug manufacturers to find opportunities and bring companies that had stopped producing these drugs back to the U.S. market.

Meanwhile, if you're currently undergoing cancer treatment, Dr. Waldholtz recommends you talk with your doctor about options for your treatment plan.