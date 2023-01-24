Watch Now
1 of 6 small businesses to be chosen as Small Business of the Year

Steve Helber/AP
Diners are served in an outdoor patio at a restaurant in the Old Town area Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Winchester, Va. The viral pandemic has hammered small businesses across the United States, an alarming trend for an economy that’s trying to rebound from the deepest, fastest recession in U.S. history. Small companies are struggling in Winchester, a city of 28,000 that works hard to promote and preserve local enterprises. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 8:18 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 20:18:58-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Hampton Roads Chamber and the Small Business Development Center of Hampton Roads will be giving special recognition to the Hampton Roads small business community by presenting awards to one business from each of the five Southside cities and one business from the Peninsula.

Out of those six businesses, one will be chosen as the 2023 Hampton Roads Chamber Small Business of the Year.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our local and national economies, representing more than 95 percent of all employers, creating three-fourths of all new jobs and accounting for more than one-half of the nation's gross domestic product," the Hampton Roads Chamber says.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31, and the application deadline for all nominees is Feb. 16.

