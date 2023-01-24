1 of 6 small businesses to be chosen as Small Business of the Year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Hampton Roads Chamber and the Small Business Development Center of Hampton Roads will be giving special recognition to the Hampton Roads small business community by presenting awards to one business from each of the five Southside cities and one business from the Peninsula.

Out of those six businesses, one will be chosen as the 2023 Hampton Roads Chamber Small Business of the Year.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our local and national economies, representing more than 95 percent of all employers, creating three-fourths of all new jobs and accounting for more than one-half of the nation's gross domestic product," the Hampton Roads Chamber says.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31, and the application deadline for all nominees is Feb. 16.