Watch Now
News

Actions

1 person cited following crash involving school bus in Elizabeth City Monday

Elizabeth City School Bus Crash
Chris Day/The Daily Advance
A crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck at the intersection of US Highway 17 South and Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City. April 3, 2023.
Elizabeth City School Bus Crash
Emergency crews on scene of a bus crash in Elizabeth City.
Emergency crews on scene of a bus crash in Elizabeth City.
Emergency crews on scene of a bus crash in Elizabeth City.
Posted at 9:56 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 22:00:24-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Authorities cited one person following a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck Monday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Forest Park Road. That's near Northeastern High School.

The crash involved school bus #204 which had 56 students on board at the time, according to Dexter Jackson-Heard, a spokesperson for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for "entering an intersection while a traffic signal was emitting a steady red circular light for traffic in defendant's direction of travel” and "failure to reduce speed as necessary to avoid colliding with a vehicle," Elizabeth City police said in a press release Tuesday evening.

Police said the driver and a passenger of the pickup truck had to go to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for their injuries.

School officials said some students were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.

"This is an active, ongoing investigation and the Police Department urges anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555," the release said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV