VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say they're investigating a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Ballard Court, near the Red Roof Inn.

The call came in at 2:44 Wednesday morning, according to police.

Penny Kmitt/WTKR Virginia Beach police say one person has died following a shooting in the 100 block of Ballard Court.

Police say one person has died, and there is no suspect in custody. Virginia Beach police have not released the identity of the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

