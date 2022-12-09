10,000 images of child pornography found on former VB Public Schools employee's laptop: Prosecutors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Crouse Jr., who is facing child pornography charges, was denied bond after a judge said he is a danger to the community.

Crouse was a Virginia Beach Public Schools employee at Arrowhead Elementary School. He was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of distribution of child pornography.

Following his arrest, Principal Lisa Riley sent a letter to parents and guardians saying he has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

During the hearing on Friday, Dec. 9, prosecutors said there were over 10,000 images of child pornography found on his laptop. Crouse confirmed that the laptop, and the pornographic images, were his. The children in the images are mostly girls from 6 to 8 years old.

Prosecutors also said that Crouse has been under investigation since 2019. They said Crouse last accessed pornographic images on Dec. 6, the day before his arrest.

His wife, Maria Crouse, was present at the hearing, and appeared extremely distraught.

We are awaiting comment from Virginia Beach Public Schools about the Dec. 9 hearing.

Crouse’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 16. Stay with News 3 for updates.