10-month-old child sustains gunshot wound in Suffolk shooting, police investigate

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police investigate a shooting inside an occupied dwelling that left a 10-month old child with a gunshot wound.

Officials received a call for shots fired in the area of Spruce Street and Raleigh Avenue at approximately 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings near the intersection of Laurel Street and Columbus Avenue. Officers also discovered that two residences in the 200 block of Columbus Avenue were damaged by the shooting and a 10-month old child had sustained a gunshot wound.

The child was treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.