12-year-old Hampton boy who started Kids 4 Change handing out free school supplies this year

HAMPTON, Va. - You may remember Cartier Carey -- who's been very active in helping his community over the past year.

First, it was a lemonade stand and diaper drive in his neighborhood last July. Then in December, he collected Christmas gifts for kids in need.

On Labor Day, the 12-year-old Hampton 7th grader was out and about, just in time for the school year.

"People may not have enough money to go to store and buy schools supplies and book bags so it's good I can give them out for free," he said.

Through his non-profit, Kids 4 Change 757, Cartier collects money then buys items to hand out to needy families.

For the past two days, he's been busy helping families get what they need.

"A lot of people are happy, a lot of cars coming, a lot of people in the street," he said.

He also is still handing out diapers to mothers in need.

"Some people are still struggling during pandemic and I still wanna give them diapers," he said.

Those who stopped by today say it's amazing to see a 12-year-old doing such great things for his community.

"I am thankful for them doing this because I don't know where I would be at right now if I had to send my child to school with nothing," said Barbie Fitzflaff.

Cartier says this isn't his last hurrah. He'll continue to help as long as the community stands behind his mission.

"God gave me a talent," said Carey. " You are never too young to do anything that you want because I am 12 years old and doing this."

Cartier will give out school supplies on Tuesday at Yates Elementary School starting at 6 p.m.

