13 Bethel HS band seniors get $425,000 in scholarships

HAMPTON, Va - Students in Hampton will soon take their talents to the next level. With graduation only a month away, several Bethel High School band members are already celebrating.

Students in the marching band collectively received close to half a million dollars in scholarships. Thirteen Bethel High School seniors received band scholarships worth $425,000.

"I didn’t expect to have a scholarship at all so for this opportunity to be given to all of us, it’s kind of crazy," one Bethel High School senior told News 3's Leondra Head.

Many received full-ride scholarships to do what they enjoy doing.

"I didn’t really see myself going to college until my two drum instructors talked to me about it," another student said.

Their band director, Jerry Lancaster, said students went to an HBCU college audition day where they competed for scholarships.

"Since they get here as freshmen, I tell them it’s my goal to have band help them get into and hopefully pay for all of their college," Lancaster said.

In his several years of teaching, he says this is all a first.

"That’s the highest amount I’ve ever had a senior class get offered," Lancaster said.

Some of the colleges they’ll be attending include Norfolk State University, Morgan State University and the College of William & Mary.