13-year-old charged after 15-year-old shot in Norfolk early Sunday morning

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives have arrested and charged a juvenile following a shooting Sunday morning.

On July 17, around 12:45 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

When crews arrived on scene, they came in contact with a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 13-year-old boy has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The 13-year-old is currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.