13th View Street reduced to single lane during roadwork

NORFOLK, Va. — Drivers may see delays on Wednesday as crews plan to install storm drains and new water mains under the existing I-64 bridge over 13th View Street.

Crews will be installing a two-way traffic control system alternated in each direction beneath the I-64 east and westbound bridges. The operation seeks to reduce the 13th View Street to one lane.

The first traffic signal will be placed on 13th View Street just after the intersection of Little Bay Avenue.

A second traffic light will be placed on 13th View Street near the Willoughby Boat Ramp entrance.

Each directional rotation may last up to 45 seconds. Drivers are expected to maintain a speed of 25 miles per hour while driving through the construction zone.

Construction and lane closures are expected to last approximately three months.