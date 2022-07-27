15 dogs euthanized due to poor medical condition from Poquoson animal seizure

POQUOSON, Va.- 88 animals were seized last week from two Poquoson homes; of those 88, 15 dogs have had to be euthanized due to poor medical condition.

The owners have surrendered 55 animals to the city of Newport News. The surrendered animals include 42 dogs, 6 cats, 6 hamsters and 1 Guinea pig.

The remaining 18 animals, 14 dogs and 4 cats, are on hold pending a court hearing on August 10.

Charges are pending against the owners.

The 73 animals from the seizure are currently under the care of the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. Many have medical issues due to lack of proper veterinary care.

Of the animals that were surrendered, once they are healthy they will be up for adoption. In the meantime, the shelter is asking for people to adopt or foster from their current shelter animals. To see the adoptable animals, visit https://www.petango.com/peninsularegionalanimalshelter. For more information on fostering, visit https://www.nnva.gov/2338/Volunteer-Foster.