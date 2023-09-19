Watch Now
15-year-old boy seriously injured in Elizabeth City shooting: Police

Posted at 1:46 PM, Sep 19, 2023
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Ray Street for a juvenile who had been shot on Sept. 18 just after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say upon investigation, it was determined that the juvenile had been shot near the Walker Landing Apartments at 1003 Walker Avenue.

It is unknown how the teen relocated to Ray Street, according to Elizabeth City police.

In February, four teens, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were shot at the same apartment complex.

The teen was then transported by EMS to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Police say at this time, no suspects have been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police urges anyone with additional information about these incidents to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

