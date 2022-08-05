Watch Now
15-year-old Heritage High shooting suspect to be sentenced in court, plead guilty in 2021, facing 65 years

News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor
A shooting took place at Heritage High School in Newport News that injured 2 teens
Posted at 10:25 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 10:25:33-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A teenager is being sentenced today, August 5, 2022, nearly a year after he open-fired inside of a Newport News high school.

The shooting suspect, 15-year-old Jacari Marques Taylor, plead guilty to six counts relating to his role in the shooting that took place at Heritage High School on September 20, 2021.

Taylor was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of felony use of a firearm, possessing a firearm on school property and discharging a firearm on school property.

The suspect is facing a maximum of 65 years in prison.

