15-year-old Heritage High shooting suspect to be sentenced in court, plead guilty in 2021, facing 65 years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A teenager is being sentenced today, August 5, 2022, nearly a year after he open-fired inside of a Newport News high school.

The shooting suspect, 15-year-old Jacari Marques Taylor, plead guilty to six counts relating to his role in the shooting that took place at Heritage High School on September 20, 2021.

Taylor was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of felony use of a firearm, possessing a firearm on school property and discharging a firearm on school property.

The suspect is facing a maximum of 65 years in prison.