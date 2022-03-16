Heritage High School shooting suspect indicted by grand jury; plea hearing set for April 29

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The suspect in the September 2021 shooting at Heritage High School has been indicted by a grand jury.

A plea hearing for the 15-year-old boy, a student at Heritage, is set for April 29 in Newport News Circuit Court.

He has been charged with one count of malicious wounding; one count of malicious assault: victim injured; two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, second offense; one count of possession of a firearm at a school; and one count of shooting/throwing into an occupied school.

The shooting happened on September 20.

Two teens were shot: One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the side of face, and the other was a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the lower leg, police said, adding that neither sustained what are considered life-threatening injuries.

Two other students were hurt, with their injuries related to evacuating the school. Police said that these students' injuries were also not considered to be life-threatening.

It was believed the suspect and the victims knew each other.

Police were able to find the suspect after developing a description, receiving identifying information about him and receiving a number of tips from the community and school personnel.

Warrants detailed the suspect was caught on multiple cameras.

According to the warrants, authorities say detectives found a firearm in a trashcan on school property while following the path the shooter took when fleeing.

One search warrant states the suspect was clearly wearing an Electronic Monitoring Program (EMP) ankle bracelet at the time of the shooting and had a black backpack discarded along the way.

Another warrant says the 17-year-old boy who was shot multiple times stated he was leaving the school cafeteria when he got involved in a physical altercation with an unknown student, who pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

Meanwhile, the teenage girl who was shot stated she was walking down the hallway after lunch and heard gunshots when she was hit in the leg.

