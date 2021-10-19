Newport News schools to finalize re-entry safety plan following school shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News school board members are meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to finalize a plan to move forward after a 15-year-old student shot and wounded two of his classmates at Heritage High School on Sept. 20.

School officials are expected to finalize safety policies to return kids back to the classroom.

Since the shooting, students at Heritage High and Huntington Middle School have been learning virtually.

At the last meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5, school board members discussed revising safety policies to return kids back to school. While there’s no specific start date yet, Superintendent Dr. George Parker said they will gradually bring them back - starting with teachers, then Huntington Middle School students and lastly, high schoolers.

“We still have to work with the comfort level and emotional state of our staff, for students and families, as we work through some of the details,” said Dr. Parker.

Board members proposed increasing random classroom and book bag searches, using handheld metal detectors when kids step off the bus, and using walk-thru metal detectors at the high school more often.

They also want to add more metal detectors and increase the number of Heritage High School security officers from four to six. One security officer will be assigned to Huntington.

News 3 will have much more on this story as it develops.