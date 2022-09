NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy injured Wednesday night, September 28th.

Authorities received a call about a gun shot disturbance around 9:50 p.m. on the 700 block of B Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the young man suffering with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

