16-year-old boy arrested, charged with homicide after 12-year-old girl shot dead in Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division said the weekend death of a 12-year-old girl is now being investigated as a homicide, and a suspect has been identified.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with one count of homicide, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of providing false information to police. He is currently in custody on unrelated charges out of Norfolk.

The 12-year-old girl was found dead in a Hampton home Saturday morning. Police said she died of a gunshot injury.

There is currently no further information.