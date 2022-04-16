16-year-old boy charged after man shot in head at Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a shooting inside a local 7-Eleven earlier this month.
On April 5 around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3800 Granby Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
When first responders arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the head. The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm.
The teen is currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Home.
Police have not released any other details surrounding this investigation.