NORFOLK, Va. - Police officers responded to a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a 7-Eleven at 3800 Granby Street around 1:30 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

If you have any information that could help police call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting a secure tip form at P3Tips.com.