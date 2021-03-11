19-year-old man arrested after shots fired, 2 people injured in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A 19-year-old man was arrested and two people were injured after a fight led to a shooting in Chesapeake Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Hearthside Court at around 9:52 a.m. for reports of a fight between a group of people. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man with injuries.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, and the 20-year-old victim had minor injuries from a physical assault that happened during the fight.

Before police arrived, the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Virginia Beach man Jaquaye Larrionta Elam, drove away from the scene in the direction of Allison Drive.

Elam was criminally charged and arrested with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

One neighbor tells News 3 they watched the terrifying scene escalate into violence from inside their home.

Others say they’re upset to see more violence in the community.

A teddy bear and flowers were tied to a nearby pole after another a boy was shot last October.

This latest shooting is a sign to some that things are changing for the worse.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store.