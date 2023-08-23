16-year-old shot, killed in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Newport News police said a 16-year-old was shot on 34th Street, near Jefferson Avenue.

One neighbor said her daughter’s car windows were shot out, and as a result this, glass sits in her front yard.

"My daughter’s car got shot 4 times. It’s sad and disgusting," a resident who lives on 34th Street said. The resident did not want to reveal her identity.

The deadly shooting happened Sunday night.

"A whole lot of guns," the resident said. "We dived on the floor altogether. It sounded like it was in this yard."

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told News 3 they have not identified a suspect yet, but said police are making strides in the investigation.

"The vehicle that was involved, we’ve been able to locate that," Drew said.

Police said the 16-year-old lived in Newport News.

"We don’t believe this was a random act, the individuals knew each other," Drew said. "My heart goes out to the family. I feel strongly that we’re moving in a good direction."

There have been at least 25 homicides in Newport News this year. Community activist Adrian Cook said he is fed up with crime in the area.

"A mother should not have to bury her 16-year-old son," Cook said. "At some point, when are we going to say enough is enough."

Cook mentors Hampton and Newport News youth, through his non-profit Let Our Voices Empower.

"We teach them conflict resolution, emotional regulation and self awareness," Cook said. "A lot of these kids are in a identity crisis."

Newport News police said they are working to locate and arrest the suspect in the deadly shooting.