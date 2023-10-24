Watch Now
17-year-old arrested in connection to 2 separate shooting deaths

Posted at 6:49 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 01:20:53-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police says that investigators have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to two homicides earlier this year.

The PPD says that the 17-year-old male was arrested on Oct. 19 in connection to a September homicide on the 2100 block of Columbus Avenue and an October homicide on the 60 block of Dale Drive.

Police say that the juvenile is charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm and two counts of underage possession of a firearm.

On Sept. 8, Portsmouth dispatch received a 911 call or a gunshots at the intersection of Columbus and Dale Drive, according to the PPD. When officers arrived they located two women, one with serious injuries and one with life-threatening injuries, at the scene. A third woman walked in to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the women shot, 31-year-old Erica Atkins, died from her injuries.

On Oct. 11, Portsmouth officers responded to Dale Drive for gunshots, according to the PPD. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot.

Though Portsmouth Fire and Rescue medics provided life-saving measures, Edward Santiful died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to PPD.

