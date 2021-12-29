17-year-old boy charged in connection to murder of Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man.

On December 23, police found 24-year-old Michael Neblett who had been shot in the 300 block of Roseman Court. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Tuesday night, officials located the suspect in the 300 block of Deputy Lane. They say they believed he was armed, so Tactical Operations were deployed.

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody without any incident.

He has been charged with the following:



Murder: 1st Degree

Abduction by Force, Intimidation/Deception (x3)

Robbery (x3)

Assault: Shoot, Stab, Etc. in Commission of Felony (x2)

Train/Car/Boat: Maliciously Shoot/Throw (x1)

Firearm: Use in Commission of a Felony (x4)

Firearm: Possession by Convicted Felon (x2)

Firearm: Possession by Person <18 (x1)

Parole Violation (x2)

“The team members who worked diligently putting the information together necessary to locate this suspect and make this quick arrest should be commended for not only their hard work but their expertise as well,” said Chief Drew. “They have successfully taken a potentially dangerous individual off the streets and although we know it will not bring the victim back, we hope the family finds some closure with this arrest,” added Chief Drew.