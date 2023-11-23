Man arrested in connection to shot 17-year-old on N. Broad St. in Suffolk: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police say they have arrested a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot on Thursday.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Suffolk 911 Center got a call about a shot person in the 200 block North Broad Street, according to the SPD.

Fire and rescue treated a 17-year-old male at the scene and transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the SPD.

Suffolk Police arrested Kameron Lee Goudy, 30, in connection to the shooting, according to the SPD. Goudy and the 17-year-old were in a verbal altercation before the shooting.

Police say that Goudy is charged with felony malicious wounding, felony reckless handling of a firearm and felony shooting in public.

Goudy is being held without bond in Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police at the Suffolk Crime Line, p3tips, SPD website, SPD Facebook, or at 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

