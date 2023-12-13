17-year-old stabbed at Maury High School, person of interest in custody: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A teenage boy was stabbed at Maury High School in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon and police say a person of interest is in custody.

The stabbing happened around 2:04 p.m., near dismissal time. Norfolk police said they have a person of interest in custody and "are not looking for any other suspects."

Medics took a 17-year-old male victim to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening, police explained. It wasn't immediately clear if the stabbing happened in or outside of the school building.

Suffolk Students sent to hospital after accidental fire extinguisher discharge Web Staff

12 sent to hospital after accidental discharge of fire extinguisher at Nansemond River High

A spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools, Madeline Curott, said the victim was a student, but the suspect wasn't, and that the incident is being investigated by the Norfolk Police Department.

The school district says "Norfolk Public Schools takes seriously the safety and well-being of all students and staff within our schools. If you see something, say something: call or text Vector Alert at 757-255-7461 or email: 2110@alert1.us. Call 911 in the case of an emergency. We all play a role in ensuring the safety and security of our schools, and we ask for your continued support and diligence in alerting the school division to concerns so that we can take the appropriate action."