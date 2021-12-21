1887 time capsule found in pedestal of Lee statue in Richmond to be opened Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. - A piece of history will soon be unearthed. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the 1887 time capsule found in the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond will be opened Wednesday, December 22.

A historic preservation team will open the capsule at noon at the Department of Historic Resources lab, located at 2801 Kensington Avenue in Richmond.

According to the governor's office, crews discovered the time capsule was discovered last Friday morning while they were disassembling the pedestal that formerly held the statue of Lee on Monument Avenue. It was found approximately 20 feet above ground level in the pedestal’s tower, not in the base.

Historians believe a time capsule was placed on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

